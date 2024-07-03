Back In The Day NBA

Julius Erving, Allen Iverson Presences Made During Philadelphia 76ers Pitch For Paul George

Shandel Richardson

Dec 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson is presented a jacket by Julius Dr. J Erving during a ceremony for his induction to the hall of fame during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers now have perhaps the best Big Three in the NBA.

Earlier this week, they joined Paul George with center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey. The three All-Stars put the Sixers on par with the Boston Celtics and any other championship contenders next season.

And they pulled it off with two franchise legends making a presence in the deal.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne gave fans an inside look at what happened during the Sixers' pursuit of George. She detailed how owner Josh Harris and Hall of Famer Julius Erving flew to meet George at his home in Los Angeles.


Shelburne wrote, "But the plane carrying Harris and Dr. J was delayed by weather, and a decision had to be made. George's longtime agent, Aaron Mintz, called to ask if he wanted to wait."


George did, He also wore an Allen Iverson shirt during the meeting according toe Shelburne's reporting.

Erving and Iverson are two of the greatest players in Sixers history. Only Charles Barkley can challenge their impact on the organization. What separates them from Barkley is they won MVPs and competed for titles during their time in Philly.

Erving was the 1981 MVP before leading them to the title in the 1982-83 "Fo, Fo, Fo, Fo" season. Iverson never won a championship but he was the 2001 MVP when they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers that year in the Finals.

