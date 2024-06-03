Kenyon Martin Once Got Some Payback For Isiah Thomas After Hard Foul On Karl Malone
Former No. 1 draft pick Kenyon Martin grew up in Saginaw, Mich., so he was an Isiah Thomas fan as a kid.
Thomas starred for the Detroit Pistons during Martin's childhood. Early in his career, Martin found a way to get a little payback for Thomas against Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone.
During the 1991-92 season, Malone hammered Thomas with a hard foul in the paint. The play left Thomas needing nearly 50 stitches.
"I think it was the dirtiest play I have experienced in the game of basketball in my life,” Thomas once told the Detroit News. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as vicious and as intentional to a player. I still don’t understand it.”
Years later, Martin made sure to exact some revenge. He was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 2000. He went after Malone the first opportunity he had.
I never thought I was going to be in the NBA to begin with," Martin said on an episode of the All The Smoke podcast. "Remember he had him leaking, right?"
When Malone drove the lane, Martin came and wacked him in the head. The force of the smack forced Malone to the ground. It was a feeling of vindication for both Martin and Thomas.
"We're playing Utah, we're in Jersey," Martin said. "The great John Stockton dropped that thang off to him. I go right upside Karl Malone's fucking head. And he didn't get up and do nothing. I was like, `Oh, these [expletives] soft out here. Jerry Sloan, God rest his soul, 'Aww, you [expletive] I'll kick your ...' He tried to take up for him. Karl didn't do nothing but that was Zeke."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com