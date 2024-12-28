Kevin Durant Defends NBA 3-Point Shooting By Questioning 1990s Shot Selection
NBA superstar Kevin Durant recently decided to come to his era's defense.
Lately, there is plenty criticism about the league relying too heavily on the 3-point line. So Durant used the Back In The Day era to defend today's game.
Here's what he posted on X a few days ago: "In the 90s they took bad midrange jump shots all game lol nobody cared."
The subject again hit the forefront last week when the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls combined to shoot 108 3-pointers. It caught the attention of the Inside The NBA crew on TNT, especially Charles Barkley.
"If you're just going to come out and have a 3-point shooting contest every night," Barkley pondered. "It's a copycat league. These coaches, they see other people doing. They're scared to coach these teams."
Barkley has a point because teams are taking a lot of 3-pointers. But so is Durant because there were plenty of bad shots back in the `90s.
