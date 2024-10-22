Knicks Legends Reveals The Tougher Matchup: Michael Jordan Or Reggie Miller?
New York Knicks legend John Starks was one of the most aggressive defenders of his era, constantly matching up with the the best the NBA had to offer.
His opponents were highlighted by two Hall of Famers: Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan and Indiana Pacers' Reggie Miller. Each were near impossible to guard in their own right, but Starks shared with Back In The Day NBA On SI's Anthony Pasciolla the tougher matchup of the two.
"People always ask me who was tougher to guard, and I always say Michael was easier to guard because he didn't run you around a lot of picks. Reggie was tough to guard because he moved so much, and so it was great to be able to play against two Hall of Famers, and I think I held my own," Starks concluded.
Unlike Jordan and Miller, who were selected at No. 3 and 11, respectively, Starks went undrafted. To go from not hearing your name called on draft night to guarding two of the best players in the world was an adjustment, but a fun one nonetheless.
"I came from humble beginnings, wasn't drafted, and I came in, had to make a few teams," Starks said. "Got my opportunity to truly show what I can do when I came to the New York Knicks. I was just telling this story the other day. My first game was against Michael Jordan, so I got a welcome to what it's going to be playing against him on a nightly basis, and so it was fun, playing against Reggie Miller."
