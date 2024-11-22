Kobe Bryant Feared No One On The Court, Not Even ISIS
Kobe Bryant played the game of basketball with a no-fear mentality.
He refused to back down from anyone, including Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Apparently, Bryant's attitude wasn't just limited to opponents.
Former teammate Lou Williams told a story about how Bryant barely flinched about a possible terrorist attack.
"We come out warming up one game and SWAT just started circling the court," Williams said in a video posted on Facebook. "I'm like, `That's weird. That's the (stuff) you see overseas.' They go on about their business, play the game. So the next day, we're in the locker room like, `Hey, what the (bleep) was that SWAT (bleep) about. They said, `Oh yea, ISIS had threatened to blow up the game but we came out and secured everybody's families and secured the building."'
The authorities kept the alleged plot a secret to avoid creating a panic at the arena that night. Like his teammates, Bryant was unaware until the next day.
When he found out, he took it just like anyone would have expected from him.
"Kobe walked through the locker room," Williams said. "He said, `What y'all talking about?' We said, `ISIS was going to blow up the game.' With a straight face, Kobe Bryant said, `Not while I'm here.' It wasn't nothing and he kept getting dressed."'
Definitely typical Kobe.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
