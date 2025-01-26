LaVar Ball "Highlight" Video Reveals He Had No Chance Vs Michael Jordan In 1-On-1
NBA dad LaVar Ball once made headlines when he said he could compete against Michael Jordan.
Ball's challenge was never accepted but Back In The Day Hoops On SI contributor Michael Dion Peek, creator of the "We Done With Da `90s" movement is willing to step in. Peek issued his challenge after a video recently surfaced of Ball's rec-league highlights. The video is below:
The Sacramento Kings had one of the NBA's best jerseys from 1985-90.
It was so popular the Kings even broguht it back as their City Edition jersey in 2015. It ranks up there with the Charlotte Hornets original uniforms among the best in NBA history.
"The jersey that made the most money were the Sacramento Kings jerseys with the name on the bottom," former Kings guard Reggie Theus said. "When you're first and you do something different, it's always going to have a different effect. I've seen some cool jerseys since then but nothing like when they put the names on the bottom."
Reggie Theus on the baby blue Kings uniforms
-00:00
SHAQ AND KENNY EXPECTED TO RETURN TO TNT
It appears Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith are returning to TNT for another NBA season.
According to CNBC, both are expected back on Inside the NBA next year
Here's what the report read: "But, rest assured NBA fans, O’Neal and Smith are coming back. Both are on the verge of re-signing with TNT Sports, CNBC has learned. O’Neal will sign a five-year contract. Smith will ink a multiyear deal, as well. A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson declined to comment."
Michael Dion Peek is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at Peektown94@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA