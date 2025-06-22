LeBron James Gets Ultimate Nod From NFL Legend Tom Brady
The never-ending LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate has drawn every onlooker or fans to weigh in.
But James may have received the biggest endorsement yet. Tom Brady, regarded almost unanimously as the greatest football player of all time, placed that same accolade on James.
"He's always done things the right way, he's always risen above all the noise and the BS and continued to deliver," Brady said on a live episode of The Shop Friday afternoon. "You’re witnessing the Greatest ever, and I hope you guys appreciate that."
Brady and James have advocated for each other over the years, showing each other support as the greatest in their respective sports. They are seemingly the only athletes who get better with time, establishing themselves as threats even way past their "primes." Their dominance for two decades makes it difficult to pinpoint their true primes.
Brady won seven championships in his career, boasting more individual titles than any NFL franchise. He won six with the New England Patriots, but some still labeled him as a product of Bill Belichick's coaching. Brady defied that notion with a seventh ring in Tampa Bay, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in arguably his greatest postseason run, solidifying his legacy as the best NFL player ever.
James boasts his own legend as the league's all-time leading scorer, earning four championships and four regular-season MVPs throughout his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. The main knock on his case is his 4-6 record, but those were mostly against far superior teams with minimal help.
At least he knows he's got a fan in Brady.
