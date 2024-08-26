Back In The Day NBA

LeBron James Has Played At Peak Level Through Careers Of Father-Son NFL Rushing Duo

When Frank Gore entered the NFL, LeBron James was playing at a high level. Now that Frank Gore, Jr. is playing, LeBron James is still playing at an elite level.

Scott Salomon

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) tries to break a tackle by Carolina Panthers cornerback Lamar Jackson (31) in the third quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
When Frank Gore, Sr. entered the NFL in 2005, LeBron James was averaging 27.2 points.

In 2024, when Frank Gore, Jr. signed with the Buffalo Bills, James was averaging 25.7 points.

The fact James has lasted through an NFL Hall of Famer's career and the start of his son's is a testament to his durability. It's yet another argument for him as the greatest player in NBA history.

Gore, Sr. was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005. At that point in his career, James was already established as NBA superstar when he entered the league in 2003 out of high school. James was already busy winning the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Gore played 16 seasons, retiring as the third-leading rusher in NFL history behind Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders,

James is entering his 22nd NBA season. He plays on the Los Angeles Lakers, the same team that drafted his son, Bronny, in the second round of this summer's NBA Draft.

Gore, Jr. is playing for the Buffalo Bills, where he signed as an undrafted free agent. Gore, Sr. also played for the Bills for one season before retiring in 2020 with the New York Jets.

The situations show the longevity of the famous fathers. While Gore may have declined later in his career, James has no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

