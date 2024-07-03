LeBron James' Two-Year Contract Surpasses Michael Jordan's Career Earnings In NBA
Longevity has allowed LeBron James to surpass Michael Jordan in just about every career statistical category.
On Wednesday, he added one more milestone. He signed a two-year, $104-million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. At the age of 41 and 42, he will make more than Jordan did his entire 16-year career ($93.8 million).
James and Jordan are generally considered the top two players in league history. Jordan stakes the claim because of a higher scoring average, more MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award and six championships.
James' durability helps keep him in the conversation. He is set to enter his 22nd season, with no plans of slowing down. Last year James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
He may never capitate the Back In The Day crowd like Jordan but it's hard to argue with James' body of work. He has four titles, is the career scoring leader and will become part of the first father/son duo to play together in the NBA. The Lakers drafted Bronny James in the second round last week.
James also is the first player in league history to reach $500,000,000 in career earnings from the game. Jordan played for the less money during his day because he made so much from his endorsements with Nike, McDonald's and Gatorade, etc. Cash won't affect the G.O.A.T debate for most but it sure adds to the discussion.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
Twitter: @BackInTheDayNBA