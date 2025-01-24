Looking Back At The Sacramento Kings' Baby Blue Uniforms
The Sacramento Kings had one of the NBA's best jerseys from 1985-90.
It was so popular the Kings even broguht it back as their City Edition jersey in 2015. It ranks up there with the Charlotte Hornets original uniforms among the best in NBA history.
"The jersey that made the most money were the Sacramento Kings jerseys with the name on the bottom," former Kings guard Reggie Theus said. "When you're first and you do something different, it's always going to have a different effect. I've seen some cool jerseys since then but nothing like when they put the names on the bottom."
SHAQ AND KENNY EXPECTED TO RETURN TO TNT
It appears Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith are returning to TNT for another NBA season.
According to CNBC, both are expected back on Inside the NBA next year
Here's what the report read: "But, rest assured NBA fans, O’Neal and Smith are coming back. Both are on the verge of re-signing with TNT Sports, CNBC has learned. O’Neal will sign a five-year contract. Smith will ink a multiyear deal, as well. A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson declined to comment."
BAD NEWS GRIZZLIES
Former NBA player Shane Battier entered the league after having one of the most successful careers in NCAA history.
And then he was drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies in 2001. That's when he knew he was a long way from playing for the Duke Blue Devils.
"I laugh about that," Battier said in an interview with Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "I tell that story all the time. We were a bad team. We had bad culture. We lacked resilience. I graduated from Duke, all time winningest college basketball player of all time. I got drafted by the Grizzlies, who had the worst winning percentage of every team in the NHL, MLB, NFL and NBA, so literally the worst team in North America."
Battier compared his time with the Grizzlies to the movie "The Bad News Bears." He said things only got worse when the franchise moved to Memphis in 2002. He played on a team that featured Hall of Famer Pau Gasol but none of the veterans attempted to help the young players. The Grizzlies also had Stromile Swift and Jason Williams
"I'd love to say I had great vets that took me under their wings and showed me the ropes and said, `This is what you do,"' Battier said. "But I actually I got chastised for that when I brought up that in the locker room ... They said, `Naw man, you've got to figure it yourself like we did."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
