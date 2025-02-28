Media Personality Suggests Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley Nearly Same Weight
Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley have both been retired from the NBA for two decades.
While they were both Hall of Famers during their careers, they added a few pounds in retirement. It led to media personality Jason Whitlock questioning if Jordan has reached Barkley in weight.
"That looks like a former NFL left tackle," Whitlock said on his Fearless podcast. "Does that not look like Michael Oher more than Michael Jordan?"
Whitlock suggested the NBA could save All-Star Weekend if it pitted Jordan and Barkley in a competition next February. First, it would be the weight competition and then ...
"I'm not trying to beat up Michael Jordan but this is just something that I noticed," Whitlock said. "Michael is getting a little chunky. I thought we got a solution to NBA All-Star Weekend ... We have a weigh-in competition between Jordan and Barkley and then after the weigh-off, then they play a game of 1-on-1 against each other. I think this solves NBA All-Star Weekend."
WEBBER VS LOAD MANAGEMENT
NBA great Chris Webber thinks the load management era is negatively impacting the past and could affect the future generation.
In recent years, the league has saw an increase in players taking off games for rest purposes. It has drawn criticism from fans and former players, who were used to strive to play a full 82-game schedule.
While speaking on "We Got Time Today" with Deion Sanders, Webber expressed how load management could change the way contracts are written.
"Pretty soon in the NBA, if we keep having time to take off and things like that, they're not going to have to guaranteed contracts," Webber said. "They're not only going to mess it up for them, but they're going to mess it up for the next generation. It's a responsibility. You're carrying a torch for those that have built this."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA