Michael Jordan Did Something Dominique Wilkins Never Forgot
Dominique Wilkins gave an interview on a podcast Thursday discussing a topic he said he will never forget.
He talked about Michael Jordan playing mind games in a regular-season contest in 1987 between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls
Wilkins was sharing a story with The Jaxxon Report about the April 16 game where Jordan scored 61 points against the Hawks.
"Jordan was an assasin. He did something that I never had anybody do, that I ever witnessed," Wilkins said. "I think I had 57 one night and we had to go back to Chicago a little while later, He walks into our locker room in a suit and tie."
Wilkins said he was wondering what Jordan was doing in the visitors locker room before the game. He initially thought Jordan might have been on his way to the trainer's room.
"I am like,' what's going on here?'"
What happened next was pure Jordan.
He [Jordan] walks by me and walks by Kevin [Willis], and gets to one of my teammates Randy Whitman," Wilkins said. "He taps him on the butt and he said 'lace them up it's gonna be a long night,'
"I am shocked. And he walks out.......I am in disbelief. He had 60 that night."
Wilkins still sounds astonished to this day,
"I have never had anyone come into our locker room like that," Wilkins said.
