Michael Jordan's Best-Selling Shoe Once Resulted In $5,000 Fine From NBA
NBA legend Michael Jordan remains the face of Nike.
When he was drafted in 1985, he basically led the shoe company to new heights. It went from national to global after the addition of Jordan.
The Air Jordan shoe remains one of the most popular shoes around. But many forget it was once considered a violation when Jordan wore them in the NBA. Jordan discussed it many years ago while appearing on the David Letterman show.
Here's the exchange:
Letterman: "Now, why wouldn't they let you wear it, just because it's ugly?"
Jordan: "I agree with you, they are ugly?"
Letterman: "Wait a minute, didn't you help design them?"
Jordan: "It's the shoe, not the color."
When Letterman the reason for the ban.
Jordan: "It didn't have any white in it."
Letterman: "Well, neither does the NBA."
The NBA fined Jordan $5,000 each game he wore the shoes because it violated the dress code. The positive was Nike agreed to pay all the fines. The shoe has since become the most iconic in sports history. From 1984, it is one of the most coveted shoes around.
The shoe remains relevant in multiple debates. Some use it to say Jordan is the GOAT because all players after him have worn his shoes during their play days. Even LeBron James, who is in most of these conversations, wears Jordans.
