Michael Jordan Tried To Warn NBA About Shooting Too Many 3-Pointers
The 3-point shot is under a lot of scrutiny these days because many feel it is ruining the NBA.
Critics believe it has made the game less watchable, causing league ratings to drop. Every team shoots at least 30 3-pointers a game this season.
In 1992, it appeared Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan tried to warn us about the problem of shooting too many from the arc. After hitting six 3-pointers in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Jordan was asked if the shot was becoming a bigger part of his game.
He said no because it hampered other parts of his ability.
"My 3-point shooting is something that I don't want to excel at because it takes away from all phases of my game," Jordan said. "My game is a fake drive to the hole, penetrate, dish off, dunk, whatever. When you have that mentality, as I found out in the first game of making 3s, you don't go to the hole as much. You go to the 3-point line and you start sitting there waiting for someone to find you. That's not my mentality. I don't want to create that because it takes away my other parts of my game."
Perhaps today's teams should take a listen to this interview because relying too much on the 3-pointer has caused fans to watch less.
