Michael Jordan Was Dominant Even While Buzzed From Pregame Beers
NBA legend Michael Jordan's arrogance ranks among the highest in sports history.
There are stories of him golfing before games and trips to Atlantic City in between playoff series. Nothing perhaps compares to a story from the early 1990s told by former Chicago Bulls teammate Craig Hodges on the All The Smoke podcast.
"We playing in Miami and we're rolling at this time," Hodges said. "The system is really playing for itself, so we're going to shootaround and we're leaving shootaround and we're on the bus and MJ is like, `Man, drop me off at the bar.' He said he was going to have some beers."'
Hodges said Jordan spent the afternoon at the bar getting a buzz. It didn't prevent him from having a strong game against the Heat. It didn't matter if he was seeing multiple rims during warmups.
"He tells us to pick him up on the way back to the game," Hodges said. "We pick him up, he's still got his sweats on. You know MJ come to games suited and booted. He got on the bus, `Yeah man, I'm feeling good.' You can smell the beer on him. Got 30 at halftime.'"
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Craig Hodges talks about being blackballed from NBA
Reggie Miller still haunted by one thing
Magic Johnson criticizes Lakers after loss
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA