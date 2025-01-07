Back In The Day NBA

NBA 3-Point King Still Proves He Still Has Range

Shandel Richardson

May 1989; Detroit, MI, USA: FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges (14) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas (11) during the 1988-89 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at The Palace. The Pistons defeated the Bulls 4 games to 2. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images
May 1989; Detroit, MI, USA: FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges (14) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas (11) during the 1988-89 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at The Palace. The Pistons defeated the Bulls 4 games to 2. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA great Craig Hodges is considered one of the best shooters in league history.

He is joined by Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird as the only two players to win three straight 3-point contests during All-Star Weekend. A video of Hodges recently surfaced of Hodges proving he still has plenty of range. Check it out:

64 years old, Craig Hodges still don’t miss🤯. Craig is tied with Larry Bird for the most wins in the NBA’s 3-Point...

Posted by Lethal Shooter on Monday, January 6, 2025

MAGIC HONORED BY PRESIDENT

NBA great Magic Johnson was among 10 recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden.

Johnson joined a list that included the likes of actor actor Denzel Washington. Johnson was honored for raising awareness of HIV and as a business owner.

“Under the same bright lights, his honesty about his HIV status shattered stigma and saved lives,” said the White House. “The first retired athlete to build a true business empire, he champions underserved communities. With a legendary will and smile, Magic Johnson rose from the playground in Lansing, Michigan to become one of the most beloved athletes of our time.”

LONGTIME WRITER LEAVES KOBE OUTSIDE TOP FIVE

NBA great Kobe Bryant has all the credentials to deserve mention among the all-time greats.

But longtime league beat reporter Rob Parker feels Bryant doesn't deserve a spot in the Top Five. He says Bryant's chances were hurt by playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal when they won three straight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Kobe's not in the Top Five either," Parker said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club Show. "You know why? But the only problem is, even on his team when he was Shaq, Shaq was the most dominant player in the league, not Kobe."

In Bryant's defense, he did win two championships without O'Neal. Parker downplayed this because the Lakers added Pau Gasol when they won titles in 2009 and 2010.

"He didn't win two immediately," Parker said. "He had to go get Pau Gasol. Remember when he was with Smush Parker? I don't think he was winning back then, was he?

For the record, Parker chose Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Bill Russell as his top five.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com