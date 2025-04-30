Back In The Day NBA

NBA Champion Makes Surprise Choice Between David Robinson And Hakeem Olajuwon

Shandel Richardson

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great David Robinson during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
One of the greatest debates during the 1990s was the best center during the era.

The top two names mentioned were David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon. Many gave it to Olajuwon because he won more championship as the primary player.

Olajuwon won in 1994 and 1995, the years Michael Jordan left the NBA to play baseball. Despite this, one-time champion Rasheed Wallace still chose Robinson as the best from that decade.

"Between those two, it was David Robinson," Wallace said on his podcast. "Because of the athleticism, bro. The only he didn't do was shoot the three."

Robinson was outplayed in every postseason by Olajuwon during the early part of the decade. He also never made the Finals until 1999. By then, the Spurs were led by Tim Duncan. At that point, Robinson was more of a complementary player alongside Duncan.

Wallace still gives loves to Robinson.

"He could put it on the floor, he'd face you up," Wallace said. "Give you that reverse (Jack) Sikma ... Don't get me wrong, I think Dream was one of the great centers in our league but the athleticism that David Robinson had was a different story."

