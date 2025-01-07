NBA Content Creator Helps Roasts Michael Jordan For Dress Attire
EX-NBA PLAYER TURNED DOWN BIG SALARY TO PURSUE DREAM
Former NBA player Troy Hudson turned down an overseas contract to chase NBA dream
He had a chance to make a six-figure salary by playing overseas but Hudson wanted no part of that.
"Someone wanted to pay him an God-awful amount of money," said Bill Neff, who is Hudson's agent. "And Troy said, `I'm not going overseas and Troy said, `I'm not going overseas. I said, `Troy, this is more money than you've ever seen. It's $200,000 cash for a month and a half."
At the time, Hudson felt he was "not an overseas player. I'm an NBA player." Hudson took a gamble despite struggling financially shortly after college.
"I probably had about $500 to $600 in my pocket," Hudson said. "Bill hit me up and was like, `they're going to playoff, they're going to pay you like $250,000 for a month and a half. Let's get ready. I was like, `That's not my dream. My dream is the NBA."'
The move paid off for Hudson. He played eight games with the Utah Jazz in the 1997-98 season before beginning an 11-year NBA career. He had stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic before making his biggest impact with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He averaged a career-high 14.2 points with the Timberwolves in 2002-03 before playing a huge role in them making the Western Conference finals in 2004, where they lost to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.
