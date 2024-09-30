NBA Defensive Legend Dikembe Mutombo Loses Bout With Brain Cancer
Dikembe Mutombo was one of the greatest defensive centers in NBA history.
On Monday, the player often referred as "Mount Mutombo" lost his battle with brain cancer. He was 58.
Here's the statement from the league: "Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.
"There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years - with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation."
Mutombo was the No. 4 pick in the 1991 by the Denver Nuggets. He won Rookie of the Year that season. Among his highlights was helping the No. 8 Nuggets defeat the No. 1 Seattle Supersonics in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
He also helped the Philadelphia 76ers reach the 2001 NBA Finals.
