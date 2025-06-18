Back In The Day NBA

NBA Fans Take Huge Issue With Bold Isiah Thomas Vs. TJ McConnell Hot Take

Shandel Richardson

Unknown Date; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons guard #11 ISIAH THOMAS in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1992 Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell had a huge, clutch performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes. The effort came when Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton struggled with just four points without a field goal.

McConnell's game caught the attention of dozens of fans and media.

Here's what Jared Weiss of The Athletic tweeted earlier this week after the game: "Pretty sure TJ McConnell would've been a 3x All-Star if he was born 40 years earlier. Like go watch Isiah Thomas tape and tell me he's not 75% as good as Zeke was back then."

Weiss opened himself to tons of criticism from the NBA world. It's never easy to compare players from different eras. Many consider today's players are bigger, faster, stronger. While that may be true, it's tough argue McConnell against Isiah Thomas.

Thomas remains one of the best players in league history. He earned Hall of Fame status after leading the Detroit Pistons to back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990. In 1988, Thomas lost to the Magic Johnson-led Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. In 1991, he fell to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference finals.

McConnell will never come close to that resume, but he may have fared better in the 1980s and `90s than now. Again, it's probably best just to avoid comparing yesterday to today because it's impossible to tell.

Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.