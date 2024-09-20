Back In The Day NBA

NBA Finals MVP Puts Rasheed Wallace Ahead Of Giannis In Today's Game

Former Miami Heat player Andre Iduodala claims Rasheed Wallace would be a Top 5 player in the NBA today.

Scott Salomon

Rasheed Wallace
Rasheed Wallace / Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former NBA great Andre Iguodala said Rasheed Wallace doesn't get the respect he deserves.

He went far as saying Wallace would be a better player today than Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won an NBA title in 2021. Wallace won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 against the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.

Iguodala spoke about it during a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show.

“He just chose, ‘I’ll do my thing over here.’ He was shooting 3s from half court," Iguodala said. "No, he was shooting halfcourt shots left-handed and right-handed. If Rasheed Wallace played in modern-day basketball today, if he played in our league today, he’d be the top five player in the league. He’d be better than Giannis, and I love Giannis.”

Iguodala played for four teams over 19 seasons. He said Wallace, a four-time NBA All-Star, was simply an awesome player.

Wallace was never considered a superstar when he played from 1995 to 2013. For Iguodala to make the statement, he must have had a strong conviction of what Wallace would be worth today.

Antetokounmpo is entering his 12th NBA season. Statistically, he posts better numbers than Wallace. Antetokounmpo averages 23.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also shoots 28.6 percent from the 3-point line.

By comparison, Wallace averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, He shot 33 percent from the arc.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

