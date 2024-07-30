NBA Finals MVP Says Current Team USA Would "Dominate" 1992 Dream Team
It has been said the1992 Dream Team was the greatest ever assembled.
Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce does not believe it, He would rather roll the dice with this year's Team USA, nicknamed The Avengers,
He made his thoughts known Tuesday on Undisputed with Skip Bayless. He said the current version playing in Paris would win with ease.
"This [2024 Olympic Team} would dominate the [1992] team....Who's gonna guard LeBron? Style of play would have been too much for this Dream Team," Pierce said. "Who's gonna guard Steph Curry? John Stockton?"
Pierce then discussed the inferiority of the Dream Team, He stated the team was very good. However, they were too old and could not compete with the team today.
"Larry Bird was couldn't play no more, he was done. Magic was done, pretty much," Pierce said, "Who's their best player Michael Jordan, that's saying a lot. He wasn't even the best player in the Olympics, The best player was Charles Barkley,"
Pierce said the 1992 team could not shoot from long distance. He also said the current players would be tougher to guard,
"They couldn't shoot the 3," Pierce said. "Who got Kevin Durant, the X Factor in all this? It would be easier for this team to score."
The Dream Team won every game by an average margin of 44 points,
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
