NBA Great Bill Walton Passed Away Monday After A Long Battle With Cancer
Former NBA player Bill Walton, who led the Portland Trail Blazers to a championship in 1977, passed away Monday after a long fight with cancer. He was 71,
Here's the official release from the league:
Two-time NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton passed away today at the age of 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement:
“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.
“As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues.”