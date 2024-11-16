NBA Great Calls Charles Barkley The Best Power Forward Of All Time
So, Larry Johnson thinks Charles Barkley is The GOAT among NBA power forwards.
According to Johnson, a 10-year veteran with the Charlotte Hornets and New
York Knicks, nobody was better at the position than The Round Mound Of Rebound.
Johnson made his very debatable comment while appearing on the ‘All The
Smoke’ podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
There’s no debate that Sir Charles was one of the best power forwards ever to
play in the NBA. His tenacity and fierce competitiveness made him a fan favorite and a hated matchup for opponents.
But the Greatest Of All-Time???
I don’t think so! It’s tough to put Barkley at the
top of the list of power forwards, especially with several Hall of Famers making strong
cases after Barkely ended his 15-year career in 2000.
Check out this short list of power forwards who can easily challenge Johnson’s
opinion:
Tim Duncan - 18 years in the NBA, five NBA championships, four MVP awards
and a career 50 percent shooter. Few power forwards had smoother
fundamentals than Duncan.
Kevin Garnett - 21 years in the NBA, averaged a career 17.8 points and 10
rebounds. At 6-11, KG was arguably the most versatile power forward to play in
the NBA.
Karl Malone - 19 years in the NBA, played 82 games in 10 seasons and at least
80 games in 17. Certainly the most durable and prolific scorer among power
forwards.
Kevin McHale - 12 years in the NBA. May have had the best low-post moves
among power forwards.
Feel free to add to the list if you think your candidate is worthy.
Ray Richardson is a contributor to Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at RayRich55@gmail.com.
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA