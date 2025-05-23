NBA Great Charles Barkley "Hates" NHL Star For Strangest Reason
TNT analyst Charles Barkley to ticking off NBA players during broadcasts.
On Thursday, he switch over to the NHL realm. Barkley took aim at Seth Jones of the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Barkley gave the strange reason why during an NHL Altcast.
"Listen, man, that guy right there, I love watching [Panthers' Brad] Marchand," Barkley said. "He's one of those guys you would love to play with. I have nothing but admiration and respect for him."
The tone change when Barkley shifted to Jones, whose father, Popeye, played against Barkley in the NBA. The elder Jones spent 11 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and a few others before joining the coaching ranks.
He matched up with Barkley on several occasions during their careers.
"Let me tell you something," Barkley said. "I hate Seth Jones. I really do. His dad, I played in the NBA for all those years, his dad was the only person that kicked my ass all the time. Bird was great. McHale was great. Karl Malone was great, Garnett, all these guys. I can hold my own against those guys. I never had any success against Popeye Jones. To this day, I have no idea why. So I'm gonna always hate Seth Jones because of his dad."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Ice Cube shows nothing but love NBA greats in Big3 League
John Starks back on the mind of Knicks fans