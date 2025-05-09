NBA Great Charles Barkley Takes Strong Stance On Transgender Athletes
Charles Barkley will go down as one of the most outspoken athletes in history.
He has an opinion on everything. And he's not afraid to say what's on his mind.
He held true to form during an interview Dan Dakich of OutKick. Barkley was asked about the debate regarding transgender athletes.
“I’m gonna make this very simple for you, Dan. Men should not play sports against women,” Barkley said Thursday. “I’m not gonna get into all the bulls–t that’s going on out here in the world today.”
Barkley double downed on his feelings later in the interview. Although he offered support for the transgender and gay community, he reiterated men should not compete against women.
“Men should not play sports against women. If anybody thinks that, I think they’re stupid,” Barkley said. “I support the gay community 100 percent. I support the transgender community 100 percent. But I do not, under any circumstances… think that men should play sports against women.”
Part of Barkley's popularity is because he speaks his mind. He is one of the most-watched broadcasters on television, especially as part of TNT's Inside The NBA.
