Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great Charles Barkley Takes Strong Stance On Transgender Athletes

Shandel Richardson

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley will go down as one of the most outspoken athletes in history.

He has an opinion on everything. And he's not afraid to say what's on his mind.

He held true to form during an interview Dan Dakich of OutKick. Barkley was asked about the debate regarding transgender athletes.

“I’m gonna make this very simple for you, Dan. Men should not play sports against women,” Barkley said Thursday. “I’m not gonna get into all the bulls–t that’s going on out here in the world today.”

Barkley double downed on his feelings later in the interview. Although he offered support for the transgender and gay community, he reiterated men should not compete against women.

“Men should not play sports against women. If anybody thinks that, I think they’re stupid,” Barkley said. “I support the gay community 100 percent. I support the transgender community 100 percent. But I do not, under any circumstances… think that men should play sports against women.”

Part of Barkley's popularity is because he speaks his mind. He is one of the most-watched broadcasters on television, especially as part of TNT's Inside The NBA.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Magic Johnson can relate to Steph Curry injury woes

It didn't end well the last time Knicks had 2-0 lead vs defending champs

NBA great pokes fun at himself in TV sitcom

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here