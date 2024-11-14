NBA Great Claims Dennis Rodman Was Second-Best Rebounder In His Family
Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is known as one of the best rebounders in NBA history.
To some, however, he isn't even the king of his family.
Rodman's sister, Debra, was just as ferocious on the board. Retired All-Star Larry Johnson can attest.
"He had a sister named Debra Rodman," Johnson said on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "She's the best rebounder in the family. She went to Louisiana Tech. Her name is Debra Rodman. Look her up ... She look like him. She built like him."
Debra Rodman was a member of the Louisiana Tech that defeated the legendary Cheryl Miller and USC in the 1983 women's NCAA title game. In 2018, Rodman was inducted into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame. At Louisiana Tech, she had 1,306 points and 1,200 rebounds while shooting 54 percent.
Johnson, who starred for the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks, knows so much about Rodman family because they grew up nearby each other in Texas. The families have known each other for a long time. Rodman even had the same nickname back then.
"We're from the same neighborhood," Johnson said. "He was a little bit ahead of me. We used to call him Worm. We used to call him Cartoon. He used to have these earrings. He didn't start playing basketball until junior college."
