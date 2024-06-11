NBA Great Isiah Thomas Says He Loves The Attention Caitlin Clark Is Bring To WNBA
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is not only the talk of the WNBA.
She's also the talk of the NBA and other sports league. It seems everyone is commenting on her helping bring more popularity to women's basketball. During a recent appearance on OutKick’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakichormer podcast, former Detroit Pistons All-Star Isiah Thomas said he is a fan of Clark helping boost ratings
“I actually, love the attention that Caitlyn has brought to the WNBA," Thomas said. "I love the attention that women's basketball is getting. But for too long the media hasn't really shined a light on the WNBA, athletically and competitively. You know, they'll give it a nod every now and then, but now, since Caitlyn has arrived and she had a great college career and she was fantastic to watch, you're curious you want to see it go on."
Not everyone is a fan of the Clark hoopla. Some feel she is taking attention from the more established players. A national controversy was created when Clark was left off this summer's Olympics team. There was also the hard foul by Chennedy Carter on Clark that also created country-wide news.
Still, Thomas said the "controversy" will help the game grow.
"So I think it's great what she's done," Thomas said. "And I think it's great what the media, the WNBA, marketing and the players are doing because, you know, controversy is not good, but controversy sells. And whether the NBA wants to admit it or not, the NBA, the steps that it made to get to the place that it said, from a fan appeal standpoint is that, you know, the NBA over the years had to go through some very controversial moments, and they stepped up and they met the challenge. And the WNBA, I think, is in its 26 or 20 seventh year of existence. And you know, it, it's going to go through those controversial moments. And I have no doubt that they'll step up and meet the challenge.”
