NBA Great Larry Bird Once Told Opposing Coach: `Put The (Bleeping) Rookie In'
It is no secret NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird loved trash talk.
It was even more important when Bird faced a rookie for the first time. Former NBA player Jayson Williams learned this his first season with Philadelphia 76ers in 1990. He told the story of his initial encounter with Bird in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.
“I remember walking into the locker room and seeing Coach Bird there,” Jayson recalled. “When I first came into the league, he must’ve lit me up for 45 points. I wanted to get in the game, and he kept saying, ‘Put the rookie in! Put the f—-n’ rookie in!’ So when I got there to the locker room, he just looked at me and said, ‘Your minutes are on the board.’ That’s how you know when you’re going to play."
Williams and Bird were reunited during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game in New York. Bird was the Eastern Conference coach when he was leading the Indiana Pacers. That was the only appearance in the event for Williams.
Williams said Bird was still fond of the story.
Williams said, "I looked at him and said, ‘Thanks, Coach,’ and he goes, ‘You f—-n’ rookie!’ 25 years later, he still remembered!”'
It is just one of the many stories involving Bird, who is considered among the greatest trash-talkers in NBA history.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA