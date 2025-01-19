NBA Great Makes Bold Choice For Top Georgia Tech Point Guard, Player In School History
Georgia Tech has one of the most storied traditions in college basketball.
The school produced some of the best players in NBA history, especially point guards. Former All-Star Kenny Anderson, one of those in the group, was recently asked by Back In The Days On SI his thoughts on the debate of two topics:
-Who's the best Yellow Jackets point guard?
-Who's the best overall player in school history?
His answers to both may shock some while others validate.
Anderson played point guard at Ga. Tech from 1989-91, helping it reach the Final Four in 1990. He also had a legendary 50-point game against Loyola Marymount. Still, Anderson chose Mark Price as dog on the list that includes Travis Best, Stephon Marbury and Jarrett Jack.
Price was a three-time All-ACC pick, including winning conference Rookie of the year in 1983. He later became a four-time NBA All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"You've gotta go by eras basically," Anderson said. "You gotta go Mark Price. He was that guy. That's why I decided to go to Georgia Tech because of him."
Anderson then made his pick for best player. Despite Hall of Famer Chris Bosh being among the choices, his pick was Dennis Scott.
While Bosh had the better NBA career, winning two championships with the Miami Heat, Scott is one of the best shooters of all-time.
"The best player ever from Georgia Tech is Dennis Scott, hands down," Anderson said. "He's 6-8, 6-9, shoots the hell out of the basketball, could rebound, could assist, could do it all. I just think with ... the height of him doing that, it was just something special."
