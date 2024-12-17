Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great Named Top Player In Georgia Tech History

Shandel Richardson

Nov 15, 2013; Cleveland, OH, USA; Charlotte Bobcats assistant coach and former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mark Price watches the game at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech is known for producing NBA talent such as Kenny Anderson, Stephon Marbury and John Salley.

According to CHATGPT, the best player to wear a Yellow Jackets uniform played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mark Price topped the all-time list of those to play at Georgia Tech. Price acknowledged the honor via a social media post.

Here's what he wrote on X: "Shoutout to CHATGPT! An honor to be listed with such great ⁦⁩ players over the years!"

Behind Price, the list went: Salley, Marbury, Dennis Scott, Chris Bosh, Matt Harpring, Tom Hammonds, Kenny Anderson, Jarrett Jack and Thaddeus Young. Bosh is the only one in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

MGRADY BECOMES MINORITY OWNER

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady is ready to see the game from a different level.

Last week, he announced he was joining the Buffalo Bills as a minority owner. He delivered the news via social media.

"I'm excited to share that I've joined the Buffalo Bills organization as a minority owner -- a dream come true for me and my family," McGrady said in an Instagram post. "Sports have been a lifelong passion, and the chance to contribute to such a top-tier organization is a true honor.

McGrady was a seven-time All-Star during his career, playing with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. He had his years with the Magic, where he became one of the league's top five players at one point. The only thing that slowed him down was a back injury with the Rockets.

