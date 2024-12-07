NBA Great Once Forced LeBron James To Wear Protective Facemask
Elbows to the face have caused some of the most serious pain in the NBA.
None of them were perhaps more damaging than those delivered by the late Dikembe Mutombo. He passed away in September after a long bout with brain cancer but not before making his mark with those signature elbows.
After Mutombo's death, LeBron James was among those to speak on it. In 2004, James was on the receiving end of one that left him with a busted face.
"My fondest memory of Dikembe Mutombo is he fractured my face on my birthday in Cleveland with an elbow," James said. "I never even got an opportunity to tell him about that. I don't remember how I old. I was in Cleveland my first stint and I think I was turning 22 maybe. He was in Houston.
That was James' second year in the NBA. He wore the mask so long he was pictured wearing it on his Topps basketball card that season. That's how much force Mutombo, who became one of the league's biggest world ambassadors, hit him with.
"I caught one of those Dikembe elbows," James said. "If anybody knows about the Dikembe elbows, they do not feel good. He fractured my face and I went to the hospital that night and I wore a mask for a little bit. So, that is my memory of Dikembe."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA