NBA Great Still Affected By Late-Game Finals Mishap
Former Orlando Magic player Nick Anderson had plenty highlights during his playing career.
Despite this, many still focus on the biggest lowlight. Anderson missed four straight free throws in the clutch against the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals. The Magic lost before eventually getting swept in the series.
“I’m a share this with you,” Anderson said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. “And I said this to some guys when I did another radio show… When I missed those four free throws against Houston, I would be lying on the other end of this phone to tell you that it didn’t affect me.”
The loss was significant because it signaled the ending of the Penny Hardaway-Shaquille O'Neal era in Orlando. The Magic lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls the following season in the Eastern Conference finals. That summer, O'Neal left to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Magic were never the same.
“It affected me because I’m out there trying my best and it didn’t happen,” Anderson said. “Look at the stage I was on at the time. I was young. Did it affect me? I’m man enough to say, ‘Yes it did affect me in some ways.’”
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Magic Johnson blasts JJ Redick after Lakers loss
Charles Barkley gets called out by TNT panel
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA