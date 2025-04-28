Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great Still Affected By Late-Game Finals Mishap

Shandel Richardson

Jan 16, 1991; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) defends against Orlando Magic guard Nick Anderson (25) at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Jan 16, 1991; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) defends against Orlando Magic guard Nick Anderson (25) at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Orlando Magic player Nick Anderson had plenty highlights during his playing career.

Despite this, many still focus on the biggest lowlight. Anderson missed four straight free throws in the clutch against the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals. The Magic lost before eventually getting swept in the series.

“I’m a share this with you,” Anderson said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. “And I said this to some guys when I did another radio show… When I missed those four free throws against Houston, I would be lying on the other end of this phone to tell you that it didn’t affect me.”

The loss was significant because it signaled the ending of the Penny Hardaway-Shaquille O'Neal era in Orlando. The Magic lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls the following season in the Eastern Conference finals. That summer, O'Neal left to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Magic were never the same.

“It affected me because I’m out there trying my best and it didn’t happen,” Anderson said. “Look at the stage I was on at the time. I was young. Did it affect me? I’m man enough to say, ‘Yes it did affect me in some ways.’”

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Magic Johnson blasts JJ Redick after Lakers loss

Charles Barkley gets called out by TNT panel

Former NBA player passes away

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com