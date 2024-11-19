NBA Great Tells Epic Poker Story About Michael Jordan
NBA legend Michael Jordan had a competitive drive like no other.
There are dozens of stories about him competing in anything, especially cards. Former New York Knicks Mark Jackson recently told a tale about Jordan playing poker with him all night the day before playing the Chicago Bulls.
“So we’re playing the Bulls — I never told this story," Jackson said during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. "I was benched. So we’re playing the Bulls, so I get a call the night before: ‘you want to play some cards?”
Jackson agreed to play because he figured he would get limited playing time during the game. The card games went into the wee hours of the morning.
“‘You want to play some cards and hang out whatever, just chill?’ I go into the city, go to Mike’s room, play cards," Jackson said. "I’m not playing. I know I’m benched. So I’m playing cards, I’m doing my job. I’m gonna keep them up all night. We playing cards all night.”
Jackson then said he was feeling the effects of the late night the following morning.
“So shoot around is at 10 in the morning, we finish playing at 8," Jackson said. "I gotta now drive so I’m not late. So I get no sleep. I drive to SUNY Purchase. We practice, (we have a) game that night. I take a quick nap, game in the garden.”
The late night affected Jackson but not Jordan. He was still Jordan despite the lack of sleep.
“I’m sitting on the bench, I am *tired.* I’m sitting there like, ‘This dude got 50!," Jackson said "… How is this dude still surviving?’ But he did it to everybody and every single night.”
