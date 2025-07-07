NBA Greats Jokingly Hint Michael Jordan Received Favorable Officiating
It was widely considered the 1980s and `90s were more physical than today's game. The older generation feels LeBron James and Kevin Durant couldn't stand the hard fouls from yesterday. And then are the perceived rules Michael Jordan played under.
A video recently surfaced of two NBA greats jokingly saying Jordan was the beneficiary of favorable officiating. First, there was Charles Barkley interviewing Jordan in the locker room. He took a swipe at Jordan supposedly getting touch fouls.
"The NBA sent us a rule today that says any time we foul anybody deliberately too hard, we're going to get ejected from the game," Barkley tells Jordan in the clip. "So you're safe."
Jordan then replies, "Good."
Then there was Magic Johnson during the 1992 Olympic games in Barcelona. While posing for a photo with Jordan and Larry Bird, Johnson made a joke about the referees.
"You can't get too close Michael," Johnson says. "It's a foul."
MAGIC SHOWS OFF RICHES
There are money flexes. And then there are Magic Johnson flexes. He recently caught the attention of everyone with a recent social media to show how much he has grown since his NBA playing days ended. The post reveals just how lavish Johnson is living these days based on the yacht he owns.
The video begins with Johnson walking on a treadmill before a camera pans out to display the size of the yacht. Most know him as the No. 1 draft pick in 1979 who won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, three Finals MVPs and three regular season MVPs.
But after the HIV diagnosis in 1991, Johnson became one of the most successful businessmen in the world. His net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion because of his ownership of several business and sporting teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Commanders.
