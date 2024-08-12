NBA Hall Of Famer Considering A Hoops For Kamala Harris Zoom Call
Former NBA coach and Hall of Famer George Karl is looking to lend his name to the 2024 presidential election.
He took to Twitter to announce he is considering organizing a zoom call among ballers to support Vice President Kamala Harris.
He posted: "I’m considering a Hoops for Harris zoom. Thoughts?!"
Karl's post generated 1.1 million views, over 19,000 likes, and 1,541 reposts. Many of the respondents are encouraging him to move forward. Among those who expressed interest are former Kentucky standout Rex Chapman and former ABA player turned commentator Len Elmore.
Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, zoom calls have been organized at a feverish pace among different groups with millions of dollars being raised. It began with the organization Win With Black Women that raised over $1 million in hours.
So far Harris has garnered endorsements from NBA stars Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Draymond Green, and members of the U.S. women's basketball team.
Karl, who played for the New York Knicks (1973-1978) and coached six NBA teams, has used his social media platform to express his political beliefs. The NBA is one of the most politically involved leagues in recent memory.
It remains to be seen if anything will come about.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA