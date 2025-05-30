NBA Hall Of Famer Picks Ideal Landing Spot For Kevin Durant
It's a forgone conclusion Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant finds a new home this summer.
He reportedly wants out of Phoenix. It will mark the second team Durant failed to win a championship since leaving the Golden State Warriors. While teams such as the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets are among those with interest, NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett thinks he has the best solution.
On his KG Certified podcast, Garnett said Durant should join the New York Knicks.
"KD, go to the Knicks, listen," Garnett said. "Dominican Day is going to be out of control."
The claim by Garnett makes some sense. Durant would team with high-scoring guard Jalen Brunson and big man Karl-Anthony Towns. That gives the Knicks a trio on par with anyone in the league. Despite Durant's age, he remains a prime scoring threat.
A lot of this depends on how the Knicks finish this season. They trail 3-2 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. It would be hard to break up a team that made the NBA Finals.
Regardless, the move is definitely interesting. Durant would make the Knicks even more of a contender. It also gives him another chance to add to a legacy that is often questioned because he won two championships with the stacked Warriors.
