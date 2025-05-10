Back In The Day NBA

NBA Legend Defends Nico Harrison Decision To Trade Luka Doncic

Shandel Richardson

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison watches warm ups prior to a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is among the most vilified men in the city.

He has taken lots of criticism since trading star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Doncic teamed with LeBron James to lead the Lakers to the first round of the Western Conference playoffs while the Mavericks missed the postseason.

Still, former NBA player Penny Hardaway thinks the trade could eventually work in the Mavericks favor.

"I believe in Nico," Hardaway said during an appearance on the OGs podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. "He made power moves. He's going to be OK, I promise."

Hardaway, a four-time All-Star in the 1990s, was impressed with Harrison for making the decision. Doncic is arguably a top five player in the league.

"You're talking about big balls," Hardaway said. "Nico stood on what he believes in. That takes a lot. We're not on the inside but that took a lot."

Hardaway said it's too early to judge the trade because the Mavs never saw the unit reach its potential because of the Kyrie Irving injury.

"With that group, if everyone is healthy, Kyrie's healthy, they could be in the Western Conference finals," Hardaway said. "Injuries just started to happen."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.

Published
Shandel Richardson
