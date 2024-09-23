NBA Legend Expects Future Generations To Model Game After Cooper Flagg
The comfortably projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is Duke Blue Devils' Cooper Flagg.
The level of hype surrounding Flagg does not compare to that of Victor Wembanyama or LeBron James, but is similar to Zion Williamson, Andrew Wiggins, and Ben Simmons. NBA legend Kevin Garnett pictures the Blue Devils forward evolving into the role model for the next generation of hoopers.
"I've seen Cooper Flagg play against NBA players, so I'm not going off that, but when I'm gauging a player to see where he is as far as progression, man, what I saw was a great test of what it's going to take to be on this level," Garnett said on Ticket & The Truth. "Now I didn't see him against someone his age, collegiate players, so I'm looking forward to that."
Flagg was the first member of the USA Select Team since Doug McDermott and Marcus Smart in 2013. He admitted his surprise at the selection but took full advantage of the opportunity, putting the Hall of Famer on notice. The 17-year-old holds all the tools necessary to act as the cornerstone of an NBA organization, according to Garnett.
"When you are building a team, your best player has to have certain things that hit," Garnett shared. "He's used to leading a team, he's used to the attention that superstardom follows you. I could see kids wanting to be like that and play like that—real talk. When I see him move, I'm like, 'Okay, he got that superstar potential.' We ain’t have no cold [expletive] white boy like this in a long time on some real [expletive]."
Barring an unexpected fall from grace, fans should expect Flagg to walk the stage when commissioner Adam Silver calls the No. 1 pick.
