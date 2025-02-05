Back In The Day NBA

NBA Legend Explains Why He Was Jealous Of John Stockton's Dream Team Experience

Shandel Richardson

Apr 14, 1994; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; FILE PHOTO; Utah Jazz guard John Stockton (12) in action against the San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
When the 1992 United States Olympic team hit Barcelona, it was arguably the greatest moment in international competition.

The Dream Team, as they were dubbed, consisted of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. All were among the most recognizable athletes in the world. They were mobbed everywhere they went.

All of them except one.

Hall of Famer Karl Malone said he was jealous of teammate John Stockton, who was able to walk around the city wherever he wanted because he blended with the locals. The 6-foot-1 Stockton looked like just another tourist.

Malone explained in an interview clip from the Dream Team documentary.

"He'd get off the bus," Malone said. "His family met him, and started walking right through the middle of everybody. Didn't nobody notice him. I'm still on the bus seeing him walk down the street and saying to myself, `I would do anything to do what he just did.'

HAYWARD LEARNS MAMBA MENTALITY

Former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward wanted to become a better player.

So he wanted to learn from the best. He received the opportunity shortly after Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant retired in 2016.

"I was at my boy's wedding in Newport and Kobe had just retired," Hayward said during an appearance on the Paul George podcast. "And we were just sitting there talking It was mentioned that he lived in that area. Like wouldn't it be dope it I could workout with Kobe. I got his number and sent him a text message that was like, `Hey man, I would love to get in the gym with you."'

After a few weeks, Bryant finally responded. He agreed to hold a workout with Hayward. When it was over, Hayward understood what the "Mamba Mentality" meant. Bryant even delivered a message that Hayward remembers to this day.

"When I was done with the three days with him, I think at the end he said, `I know it's a (bleep) but if you're not trying to be the best, then what the (bleep) you're playing for.' And that was the way he ended it."'

