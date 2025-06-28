NBA Legend Holds Perhaps Most Unbreakable Career Record In History
Utah Jazz guard John Stockton was unable to get past Michael Jordan to win a title in the 1990s. They lost to the Chicago Bulls in 1997 and 1998. Stockton ended a legendary 19-year, Hall of Fame career without a ring.
That didn't prevent him from leaving the game with two of the most unbreakable records in history. He retired as the all-time leader in steals (3,265) and assists (15,806).
"That assist record will never be broken," former NBA player Olden Polynice said during an appearance on Byron Scott's podcast. "Assists and steals, they'll never be broken. We talk about all these stats. That one will never be broken."
The records are so unattainable because of Stockton's consistency over the years. He averaged at least 11 assists in nine seasons. He was among the league's steal leaders in every season. San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul, who is second all-time in assists, 3,307 behind. He would have to play at least five more seasons to catch Stockton.
"When we were in New Orleans and I was coaching Chris Paul," Scott said. "He looked at Stockton's assists for his career. And this is probably Chris' fourth or fifth year in the league. He said, `Coach, I would have to average 12 or 13 assists for the next 20 years in order to catch him."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Ron Harper dismisses social media post about his rookie son
Celtics great reveals true feelings for Showtime Lakers
Reggie Miller makes bold claim about playing in today's game