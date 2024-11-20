NBA Superstar Gives Reasoning For Choosing LeBron James Ahead Of Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan retired from the NBA almost as long ago as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has been alive.
So Fox never watched Jordan play when he dominated the NBA in the 1980s and `90s. This is why he recently chose LeBron James as the GOAT ahead of Jordan.
Fox gave his reasoning during an interview with HoopsHype.
"What MJ did in 15 years is crazy," Fox said. "But what LeBron's done in his career and is still doing is nuts. I would say Bron, I didn't watch Michael Jordan play, so I'm not going to pick somebody I didn't watch play."
Fox's claim is yet another why the debate will last forever. There is no way compare players from different eras, especially when those doing the comparisons are from different generation. Players from today are almost always going to choose James because they watched him. The same goes for yesterday's era.
The past says it's Jordan due to his high-scoring and six rings in six NBA Finals appearanaces.
The present says it's James because of his longevity and career accomplishments.
The debate is pretty much impossible to win because of so many factors. If anything, it provides discussion for fans and content for media. Fox's comments just prove there will never be a clear cut answer.
So expect the conversation continues forever, just like the length of James' career.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher for Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA