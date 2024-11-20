Back In The Day NBA

NBA Superstar Gives Reasoning For Choosing LeBron James Ahead Of Michael Jordan

Shandel Richardson

Nov 18, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) looks on during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) looks on during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan retired from the NBA almost as long ago as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has been alive.

So Fox never watched Jordan play when he dominated the NBA in the 1980s and `90s. This is why he recently chose LeBron James as the GOAT ahead of Jordan.

Fox gave his reasoning during an interview with HoopsHype.

"What MJ did in 15 years is crazy," Fox said. "But what LeBron's done in his career and is still doing is nuts. I would say Bron, I didn't watch Michael Jordan play, so I'm not going to pick somebody I didn't watch play."

Fox's claim is yet another why the debate will last forever. There is no way compare players from different eras, especially when those doing the comparisons are from different generation. Players from today are almost always going to choose James because they watched him. The same goes for yesterday's era.

The past says it's Jordan due to his high-scoring and six rings in six NBA Finals appearanaces.

The present says it's James because of his longevity and career accomplishments.

The debate is pretty much impossible to win because of so many factors. If anything, it provides discussion for fans and content for media. Fox's comments just prove there will never be a clear cut answer.

So expect the conversation continues forever, just like the length of James' career.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher for Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com