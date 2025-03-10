NBA Twitter Fuels Michael Jordan GOAT Agenda After LeBron James' Flop Against Jayson Tatum
The Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate will seemingly never end, with each fanbase nitpicking everything James does to either fuel or impede the argument.
Jordan fans got their latest fuel after LeBron James' antics against Jayson Tatum in the Los Angeles Lakers' Saturday night loss to the Celtics. James appeared to flop as Tatum extended his arm driving to the basket.
Jordan fans will always bring up the narrative of the six-time champion playing in a tougher era, saying he didn't rely on physical contact to aid his game.
And of course, James' social justice advocacy is always brought to the forefront in these conversations.
"@KingJames is a lifelong bulls*** artist, on the court and off, and he never had the heart of Jordan, or the will to win," one user tweeted. "Beyond his egregious beta flopping addiction and his racial victim hoaxes, his fake charity tells you everything you need to know about him."
The Lakers are 9-3 since acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic, including eight consecutive wins before dropping to Boston. Doncic's arrival has fueled a relatively mediocre season, as Los Angeles ranks No. 2 in the conference and is among the favorites to represent the West in the NBA Finals. James is adding more to his legacy, averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists this season. He suffered a groin strain, which is projected to sideline him for at least 1-2 weeks.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Back in the Day NBA. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.