New York City Legend Makes Rap Video Appearance Ahead Of Knicks-Pacers

Shandel Richardson

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The rebirth of the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks playoffs rivalry is gaining all sorts of hype.

Just add ex-Knicks guard Stephon Marbury to the list of contributors. He made an appearance in a rap video by Internet sensation Danny James aka Lil Dee. Marbury serves as the hype man while Lil Dee delivers verses cheering on the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. Game 1 is tonight.

Here's what the rapper posted on Instagram: "KNICKS VS PACERS FREESTYLE featuring my bro @starburymarbury 🗽🔥 Round 3 of the NBA playoffs and we finally made it back to the eastern conference finals. 8 MORE WINS LETS GO😤"

Lil Dee has 200,000 followers, with many of the posts devoted to his passion for Knicks basketball. He's made several posts propping the likes of Jalen Brunson and the famed Madison Square Garden. As of Wednesday morning, the Marbury video had nearly 9,500 likes and 750 comments.

Many fans were disappointed Marbury didn't drop a verse on the track. Among those to comment were former Knicks guard Allan Houston and actor Michael Rappaport.

Marbury was a New York City playground legend before he was a lottery pick in the famed 1996 draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He formed one of the best young duos with Kevin Garnett for a few years before he grew homesick.

Marbury was traded to the New Jersey Nets during the 1998-99 season. After a three-year stint with the Phoenix Suns, he returned home again to play for the Knicks in 2004.

