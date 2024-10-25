NFL Star Finds Way To Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant
Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins used a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs as a chance to pay respect to one of the best players in NBA history.
On Thursday, Hopkins showed up for his practice in Kansas City wearing a No. 8 jersey. He told reporters it is a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Hopkins began the season wearing No. 10 but that number was already taken by Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.
“Kobe Bryant [is] one of my favorite athletes of all time,” Hopkins said. “So, I knew if I ever got the chance to wear No. 8 [I would], and Kobe, No. 8’s a special number.”
In his 12 NFL seasons, Hopkins has worn various jersey numbers. This is the first time he has selected No. 8. Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro and selected to five Pro Bowls. He previously played for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans before joining the undefeated Chiefs.
Bryant starred for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five titles before he was killed in a helicopter crash in January of 2020. He is often lumped in with the Top 10 players in league history.
Shortly after his death, Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In Lakers history, he ranks up there with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
