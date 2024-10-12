Back In The Day NBA

One Of NBA's Best 1990s Duos Recently Reunited In China

Shandel Richardson

Unknown date; Orlando, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Stephon Marbury (3) and forward Kevin Garnett (21) in action against Orlando Magic forward Dennis Scott (3) at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Timberwolves were once supposed to have one of the NBA's duos in Stephon Marbury and Kevin Garnett.

In 1995, the Wolves drafted Kevin Garnett in the lottery out of high school. The following year they chose Marbury after his freshman season at Georgia Tech.

The Timberwolves two young cornerstones to turn them into a playoff contender. It never happened because Marbury was unhappy living in Minnesota. Despite making two playoff appearances, they only played two-and-a-half seasons together before Marbury was traded to the New Jersey Nets.


"We talked about playing with each other," Marbury said during an appearance on Carmelo Anthony's 7 PM In Brooklyn podcast a few months ago. "We talked us winning championships. When I went to Minnesota, I was just so happy to go there and to be playing with him and hooping with somebody who I spoke with and I said I want to play with you and build."

A recent Instagram post shows Garnett and Marbury are still best of friends. Garnett visited China to show support for Marbury, who was playing in an exhibition game. After his NBA career ended, Marbury became a legend in China.

Garnett's career was better after he won MVP in 2003 with the Wolves. He later won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Still, you have to wonder how the duo would have done had they remained in Minnesota.


