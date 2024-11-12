Back In The Day NBA

One Of The Most Iconic Air Jordan Shoe Was Introduced 29 Years Ago

Shandel Richardson

June 10, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan in game four of the 1998 NBA Finals at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY / Anne Ryan-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The 1995 NBA playoffs were all about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

It was his return to the court after an 18-month retirement to play Major League Baseball. It was one of the most abrupt departures in sports history. Jordan made two fashion statements that season. He switched from No. 23 to No. 45 because the original number was retired. When the playoffs began, he also debuted a memorable look.

After defeating the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, he donned the iconic Air Jordan Concord against the Orlando Magic in Game 1 May 7, 1995. Jordan played poorly in a Bulls loss, so he switched back to No. 23 for Game 2.

Because of league rules, Jordan was fined for wearing the Concords because they were a different color from the rest of his teammate's shoes.

"They say the clothes make the man, his uniform definitely the talk," TNT announcer Craig Sager before the game at the time. "Michael Jordan will be fined tonight. Not for bringing (No.) 23 out of the rafters but wearing shoes that predominately white while his teammates are wearing those predominately black. He was warned. In fact, I was in the locker room when black shoe polish was delivered. However, he was so focused on the return of 23, he decided to pay the fine and worry about it later."

To this day, the Concord is one of the top-selling shoes ever. It has been known to produce small riots on release dates.

Published
