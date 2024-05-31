Ex-Dallas Maverick Michael Finley Now Hilariously Known As Man Who Stole Luke Doncic's Beer
The Dallas Mavericks backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving put on quite the show in Thursday's series-clinching victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
But former Mavericks player Michael Finley may have had the best performance in the postgame. Finley was caught on video taking a beer from Doncic, who was talking to his father outside the locker room. The video was captured by Mavericks beat writer Grant Afseth.
Finley has long been considered a father-like figure in the Mavs organization. Although he was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 1995 NBA draft, he is mostly known for his ties to Dallas.
He averaged at least 20 points in five of his nine seasons with the Mavericks. His best years were from 1999-2001 when he earned two All-Star selections. Finley later won a title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2007 before retiring in 2010.
It was then when he decided to make a return to Dallas. He currently serves as the director of player operations for the Mavericks.
REMEMBERING THE MAVS' THREE J'S
The Mavericks have positioned themselves to win a NBA championship this season behind Irving and Doncic.
Before that, they won a title under the leadership of Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki in 2011. Seventeen years earlier, the Mavs thought they had another contender. They selected current Dallas coach Jason Kidd with the No. 2 pick in the 1994 draft, pairing him with Jamal Mashburn and Jim Jackson.
They were introduced as the "Three J's."
While the potential was there, the Mavs never lived up to the expectations. They went just 36-46 their first season together despite Jackson and Mashburn averaging a combined 49.8 points and Kidd leading the way with 7.7 assists a game. With things appearing on the rise, the Mavs won just 26 games the following season.
The trio combined for 59.6 points, 17.2 rebounds and 15.4 assists but was unable to climb from the cellar of the Western Conference. Tension arose between them the next season due to a reported feud between Jackson and Kidd that involved singer Toni Braxton.
The Three J's era lasted just two and a half seasons, with Kidd traded to the Phoenix Suns in December of 1996. Two months later, Mashburn went to the Miami Heat. A few days later, Jackson was sent to the New Jersey Nets.
