Overlooked Legacy: Michael Jordan, Team USA And The Greatness of No 9.
Michael Jordan is forever associated with the No. 23 the digits he wore at the University of North Carolina and for the majority of his career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.
Folks, of course, also remember him in No. 45, the number he wore as a kid playing baseball, during his time playing for the Chicago White Sox minor league affiliate and briefly as Bull - scoring 55 points in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks - when he returned from baseball in 1995.
But when it comes to the Team USA and International basketball, Jordan is remembered for rocking the No. 9. Since a young Jordan burst on the scene while leading Team USA to a gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles games, that number has been associated with greatness.
Dwayne Wade referenced the legacy of the No. 9 during Wednesday's broadcast of Team USA's win over South Sudan. "He's wearing that No. 9," Wade said of current Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. "It's some great players who wore that number."
Wade knows. He wore No. 9 during the 2008 games, following in the sneakers of Mitch Richmond (1996), Vince Carter (2000) and LeBron James (2004). Hailburton has the number for these games and though he isn't getting much burn so far, he did immediate get busy when he entered.
For younger fans who weren't around to see Jordan hit the scene during the 1984 games, here's something to consider: the late great Bobby Knight was the coach of that team and declared Jordan "The best basketball player that I've ever seen." Yes, the most grumpy, chair-throwingest, red faced coach in history said that before Jordan had even suited up for his first NBA game. Before Nike had even thought of designing the first Air Jordans. Before anyone dreamed of being "Like Mike" the winningest coach in college basketball history matter-of-factly shared this opinion....
The No. 9 is well represented on the women's side as well. A'ja Wilson is proud rocking the digit for these games, meaning that there is a chance Jordan's "other" famous number will be on the podium in Paris covered by gold once again.
