Pacers Great Says Oscar Robertson Had It Tougher Than Today's Point Guards
Three-time ABA champion Freddie Lewis has nothing against today's point guards in the NBA.
In fact, he's a huge fan of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and future Hall of Famer Steph Curry. Lewis just thinks they have it easier than Oscar Robertson when it came to putting up big numbers.
Curry and Haliburton are admired because they have the ability to impact games as a scorer and facilitator. Before that, it was Robertson playing as a triple-threat. He averaged at least 10 assists five seasons during his Hall of Fame career.
Lewis, who also played with Robertson for the Cincinnati Royals, said it was tougher because of the way assists were counted back then.
"He would set you up for baskets," Lewis said. "Today, you can dribble three or four times after getting the pass and it's still an assist."
