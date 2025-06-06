Back In The Day NBA

Pacers Great Says Oscar Robertson Had It Tougher Than Today's Point Guards

Shandel Richardson

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Oscar Robertson is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Three-time ABA champion Freddie Lewis has nothing against today's point guards in the NBA.

In fact, he's a huge fan of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and future Hall of Famer Steph Curry. Lewis just thinks they have it easier than Oscar Robertson when it came to putting up big numbers.

Curry and Haliburton are admired because they have the ability to impact games as a scorer and facilitator. Before that, it was Robertson playing as a triple-threat. He averaged at least 10 assists five seasons during his Hall of Fame career.

Lewis, who also played with Robertson for the Cincinnati Royals, said it was tougher because of the way assists were counted back then.

"He would set you up for baskets," Lewis said. "Today, you can dribble three or four times after getting the pass and it's still an assist."

COSTAS CHIMES ON LEBRON-MJ DEBATE


Longtime announcer Bob Costas was around for the Michael Jordan and LeBron James years in the NBA years.

He recently chimed in on the greatest of all time debate between Jordan and James. He spoke about it during an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

“Championships always factor into these sports talk conversations,” Costas said. “It’s what separates some people from others… But it’s funny, because in baseball for example people don’t apply the same standard. Nobody would say that Mickey Mantle’s Yankees were in 12 World Series and won 7 so that makes him better than Willie Mays or Hank Aaron…”

Costas further explained this by using Wilt Chamberlain versus Bill Russell.

“They blame Wilt for lost championships, they credit Russell for championships won… it’s especially true in basketball and I think it’s also true of quarterbacks in football. But that same yardstick does not seem to apply in other sports.”

